Helen Margurette Everett LaVergne, a beautiful loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, went to her eternal home on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was 83 years old. She leaves behind to cherish her memories three daughters, Andrea MacDonald and husband Carlo, Alyssa McAlpine and husband Mark, Ami Said and husband Said; three brothers, Jimmy Everett, Jerry Everett, Raymond Everett and wife Wanzi; twelve grandchildren, Chelsea, Meghan, Devyn, Ian, Brody, Sean, Rabia, Kahlil, Jameeli, Siham, Hussam, and Amin; and two great-grandchildren, Leya and Isabelle. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Ophelia Everett, and her brother, Ray Everett. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 12 p.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m., conducted by Rev. Rocky Everett. Burial will follow in Amite Baptist Church Cemetery. A reception afterwards is being planned for family and friends in celebration of her life and will be announced prior to Saturday. All are asked to wear a mask out of respect and caution for those attending who may be vulnerable. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association in her name to help support research and treatment for Mitral Valve Stenosis. You can make the gift in her name by going to www.heart.org/en and clicking on the “Donate Now” link to complete the online form.
