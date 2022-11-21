Helen Rita Koles Kropog, of Albany, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the age of 91. She was born on June 15, 1931, in Hungarian Settlement, Louisiana, the daughter of the late Frank Koles, Sr., and Mary Schramko Koles. Helen was a lifelong member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. She was born and raised in Hungarian Settlement where she and her husband raised their three sons. Helen was very proud of her Hungarian heritage, and she loved her family, especially all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Helen is survived by her sons, John Kropog, Jr. (Nancy), Darrell Kropog, Sr. (Debbie), and Kenneth Kropog (Stephanie); grandchildren, John Kropog III (Kristin), Ryan Kropog (Michelle), Meghan Kropog McCoy (Jonathan), Darrell Kropog, Jr. (Ashley), Hayley Kropog Minardi (Philip), and Lane Kropog (Maddi); great-grandchildren, Maggie, Parker, Brody, Alexandra, Liana, Olivia, Edie, Sonny, and Birdie Jo; sister, Elizabeth Ivanyisky; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John Kropog, Sr.; granddaughter, Whitney Lauren Kropog; and siblings, James Koles, Anna Kopsco, Frank Koles, Jr., Ethel Prokop, Margaret Lala, and John Koles. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana, 70401, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, with a Rosary beginning at 8:30 a.m. and visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret Catholic Church, 30300 Catholic Hall Road, Albany, Louisiana, 70711, on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Margaret Catholic Church Cemetery in Albany, Louisiana.
