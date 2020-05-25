On Friday, May 22, 2020, in his home in Denham Springs, Henry “Buck” Jones, II, a long-time resident and founder of Jones Signs, lost his battle with cancer at the age of 69. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA, on August 9, 1950, to the late Mary Keaton of Bogalusa, LA, and the late Theron Jones of Franklinton. On February 29, 1980, he married the love of his life, Margie Hutchinson, of Denham Springs, and spent the next 40 years walking through a very loving, adventurous life together raising a family, traveling the world, and building Jones Signs. He was a dedicated, active member and faithful servant as a Deacon at New Beginnings Baptist Church of Walker. Even though he was a man of many talents, singing brought him great joy, and he could often be heard singing or whistling his favorite hymns regardless where he was. He was also known for having his free bible ministry at his office to anyone who wanted one. Being an avid hunter led him to many parts of the world like (Tanzania and Zimbabwe) Africa, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as, many parts of the US and Canada. He was known for his generous spirit, quick witted sense of humor, and enthusiastic story telling. His beloved life will forever be treasured by his wife, Margie, and children Scott Jones of Denham Springs; Kyle Jones and wife, Ashley of Denham Springs; Annissa Jones Pierce and husband, Sam of Atlanta, GA; Randall Jones and wife, Crystal of Pine Grove, his grandchildren Jordan Severio and wife, Karleigh, and great grandchild, Jase, of Denham Springs; Kaylee Jones of Denham Springs; Katie Guice and Peyton Guice of Denham Springs; Megan Jones Wolfe and husband, Ryan, of Nashville, TN; Andrew Pierce, Griffen Pierce, and Jayden Pierce of Atlanta, GA. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Dale Jones and Parents. He was dearly loved and greatly respected, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him! Services will be at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave, Denham Springs, LA 70726 with visitation on Tues, May 26, 2020 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Wed, May 27, 2020 will be a private memorial service for family.

