Herbert Hoover Travis passed peacefully from this life the morning of May 27 at the age of 92 after a gradual decline in health. He was surrounded and supported by his loving family and caregivers. Herbert is a lifelong resident of Livingston Parish and was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Herbert Hoover Travis was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Corbin, Louisiana, to the parentage of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Travis. He was a resident of Walker, Louisiana. He was married to the late Margaret Travis in 1970 and accepted the Lord as his personal savior at an early age. He was baptized at the St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church and later joined House of Praise Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Pastor Floyd Dixon where he served as a faithful member until his death. He was also a member of the Walker Benevolent Society. Herbert was a hard-working employee at Builder’s Center where he retired after working with them for more than 25 years. He was a kind-hearted soul who never met a stranger and never failed to make those around him smile with his inviting demeanor. He enjoyed watching baseball, going to church, and singing, oftentimes creating his own lyrics to songs to entertain his grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time working in the yard and sitting on his front porch where he waved at everyone who passed by. “Pops”, or “Paw” as he was affectionately known by, loved spending time with his family and helping out in any way that he could. He leaves to cherish his memories: one daughter Debra Ann Jones (Lorenzo), son Herbert T Travis (Anissa), two stepsons Donald Butler, Sr and Horace Butler (Linda), and one sister Octavia Sims all of Walker, La., and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Travis; parents Joseph and Elizabeth Travis; brother Leroy Travis; sisters Sadie M Peters and Naomi Harper; and stepchildren Larry Butler, Rever Nixon, Bessie Butler, and Alvin Butler. Viewing will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 2-6 p.m. at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at House of Praise Church Of God In Christ at 13900 Jr. Drive in Walker, La., followed by the Funeral Service from 11 a.m. - noon.
