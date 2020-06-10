Herbert “Shorty” McMorris, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was 80 years old. He was well known in the community from working numerous places, but lastly, cutting grass for his many friends, neighbors, and local businesses. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ann “Cindy” McMorris; brothers, Tommy McMorris and wife Pat, and C.B. McMorris; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Columbus and Zelma McMorris; and sister, Vera McAllister. A graveside service will be Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at James Chapel Church Cemetery, Holden, LA. In lieu of flowers, family and friends of Shorty can give a memorial donation to assist Mrs. Cindy with funeral cost at https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/herbert-shorty-mcmorris. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services of Walker, LA.
