Herbert “Shorty” McMorris, a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away at his residence on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was 80 years old. He was well known in the community from working numerous places, but lastly, cutting grass for his many friends, neighbors, and local businesses. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Ann “Cindy” McMorris; brothers, Tommy McMorris and wife Pat, and C.B. McMorris; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Columbus and Zelma McMorris; and sister, Vera McAllister. A graveside service will be Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at James Chapel Church Cemetery, Holden, LA. In lieu of flowers, family and friends of Shorty can give a memorial donation to assist Mrs. Cindy with funeral cost at https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/herbert-shorty-mcmorris. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services of Walker, LA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.