Herbert Octave Fernandez Jr. “Sonny” passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the age of 79 at his home in Springfield, Louisiana. He was born on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 1939, to the late Herbert Octave Fernandez Sr. and Florence Plaisance Fernandez. Herbert is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary Lucille Fernandez; two sons, Mickey Fernandez & Herbert Fernandez III; daughter, Kristy Fernandez Juhasz and son-in-law Joey Juhasz; seven grandchildren, Erica Fernandez, Bret, Branden and Jacquelyn Fernandez, Alexis, Joseph & Summer Juhasz; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael, Randy & Gerald Fernandezl; and sister, Glenda Denn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Octave Fernandez, Florence Plaisance Fernandez; and his sister, Doloras Kairdoff. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Hammond, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, followed by a Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Interment will follow in Davidson Cemetery, Killian, Louisiana.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.