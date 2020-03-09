On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Hilda Muse, age 85, went to be with her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ. She was a Proverbs 31 woman of God. The love of Jesus flowed through her. She is survived by son, Dennis May (Louise); daughters, Evelyn Garcia (Kenneth) and Shirley Jeter (Ralph); grandchildren, Todd May (Monique), Robert Garcia (Kim), Angela Garcia, Rex Jeter, & Melinda Jeter; sister, Thadis White (Louis Ray); stepsons, Lee Muse (Margaret), Terry Muse (Leah); stepdaughters, Pam Pereira (Mark), Suzette Williams, Annette Anguiano (Richard), Natalie Hatteberg (Brady); and numerous stepgrandchildren, great & great-great grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, John P. & Oma Mack; husbands, Clyde May & Kenneth Muse; son, Terry Clyde May; stepson, Ray Muse; grandson, Timothy May; and brothers Neasom Sibley & Ralph Mack.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.