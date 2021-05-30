Dan Morris passed away Monday, April 19, 2021, from heart complications in Denham Springs, LA, where he lived over 30 years. Dan was born in 1941 in Opelika, AL. After graduating from Opelika High School in 1960, Dan served four years in the U.S. Army. After receiving an honorable discharge, he lived in several cities in Georgia and Louisiana before settling in Denham Springs, LA, where he raised his family and made many friends. Dan was preceded in death by his mother and father, Lenora and Homer Morris, Opelika, AL; and niece, Lisa Mayfield Smyth, Ireland. Dan is survived by two children, Danny Morris, New Orleans, LA, and Beth Morris and children, Harlow and River, Santa Barbara, CA; two sisters, Pat Mayfield, Opelika, AL, and Sue Brookhart (Dennis Sobanski), Panama City, FL; nieces and nephews, Jeff Mayfield, Lafayette, LA, Pam Adcock (Jere Smith, Fiancé), Opelika, AL; great nieces and nephews, Cassa Novak (Kori), Louisville, KY, Sydney Adcock (Austin Madden, Fiancé), Opelika, AL, Spencer Mayfield (Cassie Brumbalough) daughter Alice, Opelika, AL; many aunts, uncles and cousins around the country. We all miss Dan so much! Funeral arrangements are being handled by Church Funeral Services in St. Amant, Louisiana.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.