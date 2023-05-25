Dr. Houston David Hughes, Sr., a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, passed away on May 23, 2023, with family by his side. Dr. Hughes was born on May 21, 1940. He graduated from Doyle High School in 1958. He continued his education at Southeastern Louisiana University and Northeastern State University (ULM) where he obtained his Master’s degree in Pharmacy. Dr. Hughes practiced as a pharmacist for several years while he followed his passion to become a dentist. He graduated from dental school in 1969 with his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Loyola University in New Orleans. He began his life-long career as a dentist where he truly loved serving his patients for 53 years. The family hopes he will be well-remembered as the dentist who whistled, hummed and tapped his feet during their appointments. In addition to his practice, he was a true outdoorsman. He loved going on many hunting and fishing trips throughout his lifetime. Dr. Hughes enjoyed traveling the world with his “sweetheart” and spending as much time as they could at their retirement home in Playa Blanca, Panama. Dr. Hughes is survived by his “darling” wife, Sheree Hughes; son, Dr. Damon Hughes (Christie); daughters, Darlene Whittlesy (Stephen), DeAnna Cole (Lance), DeShae Pardon (Chris), Dr. Destanee Hughes Hines (Andrew), and Dara Hughes. He adored and was so proud of all of his 11 grandchildren: Kolby (Katlyn), Savannah, River, Maddie, Katlyn, Blake, Kyle, Cade, Micah, Haven, and Houston; and two great-grandchildren, Vivian & Lilith. He is also survived by his adoring sister, Theresa Whitehead; his dental assistant Suzonne Dayries, who worked by his side for more than 20 years; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dr. Hughes was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Sharp Hughes and Lillie Miller Hughes, his brothers Dr. Milton Hughes and Willie S. Hughes, Jr., and his son Houston David Hughes, Jr. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Sunday, May 28, from 11-1 with a memorial service at 1:00. Honorary Pallbearers are Butch Miller, Pete DiBenedetto, Joe Carpenter, and Dickie Sullivan. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to your favorite charity.
