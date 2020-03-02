Irene M. Clark, born August 11, 1932, in Bosco, LA , to the late Ira Franklin Moore and the late Era Jackson Moore, passed away at age 87 on Feb. 29, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA. She worked in retail sales and was a homemaker. Irene drew house plans and worked with her husband Melvin constructing four homes during their 50-year marriage. They shared a love of gardening and for several years raised bell peppers and strawberries for commercial sale. She was interested in bible studies and was an active member of her church. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Melvin Clark; siblings, Ruby Berry, Ellis Moore, Dewanna Mammelli, Elizabeth Emory, Joseph Moore, Gene Moore. She is survived by her siblings, Jackie Smith (Jorge), Linda Moore, Kenneth Moore (Nancy). She was a loving mother to her children, Steve Mobley, Sharon Mobley, and Dorothy Eisworth; grandchildren, Heather Thompson (John) and Jennifer Thomas; great-grandchildren, Blake Rodriguez, Lexanne Ancelet (Luke), Kayleigh Green (Philip), Gracie Thomas. The family would like to thank Dr. Timothy Durel, Ochsner Medical Center staff, and the Carpenter House staff for the care and comfort given to Irene. Thank you also to her spiritual family at Walker Baptist Church. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
