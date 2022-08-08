Irene Morgan Owens, age 56, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at her home in Independence, LA, surrounded by her family. Irene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Independence. She loved being outdoors either fishing or playing in the yard with her grandbabies. Irene absolutely loved to go fishing and spent every summer fishing at Percy Quinn. She got along with everyone and had the ability to make you feel like you were friends for years. Irene took great pride in raising her children and always made sure to put her family first. She was an incredibly strong woman with a heart of gold that will be forever missed. She is survived by her daughter, Shelby Hysmith (Michael); son, Keith Leon Owens, Jr.; mother, Paulette Morgan; brothers, Roger Morgan (Belinda), Pete Morgan, Jr Morgan, Edward Hutchinson; and grandchildren, Savannah Hysmith, Londyn and Parker Aranyosi, and Emmett and Avery Templeton. Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Keith Leon Owens, Sr.; father, Marshall Morgan; and grandparents, Irene and James Hutchinson, and Minnie and Pete Morgan. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 12012 Hwy 190 W. Hammond, LA, 70401, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Old Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
