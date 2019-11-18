Iris Milton Harrell, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, went to her eternal home on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. She was 88 years old. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her son, Bobby and Sheree Harrell; two daughters, Connie and Rex Gray, Mildred and Gary Allison; three grandchildren, Yuan and Kelly Mizell, Jeremy and Trish Mack, Rev. Joey and Martha Mack; seven great-grandchildren, Maddie, Kiera, Hayden Mizell, Cole, Lexi, Dristan, DaShae Mack; brother, Keith and Floyce Milton; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 1 p.m., conducted by Rev. Joey Mack. Burial will follow in Colyell Community Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Alvin C. Harrell; grandson, Joey Harrell; her parents, Leonard and Leona Averett Milton; and her siblings, Junior, Vinice, Norris, Mary, Kenneth. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.

