Isaac Dwight Easterly, Jr., was born on Aug. 14, 1931. He passed away on May 5, 2020, peacefully at his home in Denham Springs, LA. He was valedictorian of his class at Denham Springs High and graduated Cum Laude from LSU in Geology. He married Betty Rae White, Dec. 30, 1959. They resided in Houma, Louisiana, from 1960 to 1975, then returned to his hometown of Denham Springs. While in Houma, he was a Geologist for LaTerre Petroleum Co. and became head of their exploration division. He later worked for Tenneco Oil Co. and Arrowhead Exploration until his retirement. He was a member of the New Orleans Geological Society for 50 years. He was very knowledgeable on the history of WWI, WWII, and his community. His deep love for travel led him to many places around the world. He also loved to fish, bird watch, work in his shop, and cook. He is survived by his sister, Ethel (Easterly) Manno; his three daughters, Juan Fitzpatrick (husband George), Lisa Alonzo (husband Robin), and Christy Easterly. He is lovingly known as Daddy D by his 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Dwight Easterly, Sr., and Nettie B. (Harris) Easterly; sister, Kay (Easterly) Picou; wife, Betty; and grandson, Ted Fitzpatrick. Family visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 15, at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, with service starting at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. His pallbearers will be his four grandsons, Cade and Cole Riffe, Nathan Alonzo, Richard Andre, and Garrett Todd and Jacob Picou. We wish to give a very special thank you to Miss Tondra Banks and Life Source Hospice for their very loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor, to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Alzheimer’s Services. Funeral services will be live streamed via Facebook at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, on the Seale Funeral Home Facebook page. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help in locating missing woman
- Louisiana's contact tracing program has a number: 877-766-2130
- Congressman Graves offering 250 free lunches from Randazzo's Italian Market for those in need
- State Police report unrestrained Denham Springs woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Juban Road
- Southeastern Louisiana University waives fees for summer online courses
- ‘Strong woman’ | Nursing home celebrates resident after ‘amazing recovery’ from COVID-19
- ‘Follow your dreams’ | French Settlement High sends each Class of 2020 senior personalized message on social media
- ‘Dear President Trump’ | Frost School second-grade class receives package from the White House after writing letters to President Trump
- Laine Hardy returns to American Idol to perform ‘Cars’ song on Disney night
- Livingston Parish waterways closed to recreational traffic ‘until further notice’ due to rising water, more upcoming storms
Videos
Audio
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 13, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 15, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 14, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 11, 2020!
- PODCAST | The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 12, 2020!
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - May 8, 2020!
Collections
- French Settlement High seniors take part in rainy parade | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs High seniors parade through the city on a rainy day | Photo Gallery
- Harvest Manor holds Mother's Day parade for residents | Photo Gallery
- Surprise parade held for Livingston Parish teacher following 40-year career | Photo Gallery
- Livingston Parish schools organize parades to connect with students | Photo Gallery
- People celebrate Cinco de Mayo 2020 | Photo Gallery
- BASEBALL/SOFTBALL | Albany High 'Reverse Parade' | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Grades for Livingston Parish high schoolers can drop amid coronavirus, but each student will have ‘every opportunity’ to avoid that, superintendent says (1)
- Louisiana secretary of state will try again to get legislators to approve emergency election plan (1)
- Livingston Parish reports four new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths for fifth straight day (1)
- ‘Dear President Trump’ | Frost School second-grade class receives package from the White House after writing letters to President Trump (1)
- Parish President Ricks schedules press conference for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss reopening parish services (1)
- BR Food Bank to hold food distribution event at the Church International in Livingston Friday (1)
- OPINION | Doctors: Shut downs counter decades of medical science; overestimation of fatality rates caused unwarranted panic (1)
- Denham Springs High senior class officers planning student-led parade through city to celebrate Class of 2020 (1)
- Louisiana legislative committees approve COVID-19 voting plan; full bodies will vote by mail (1)
- Trump, business leaders discuss plans to slowly reopen U.S. economy (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 20Free
-
May 20Free
-
May 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.