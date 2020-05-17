Isaac Dwight Easterly, Jr., was born on Aug. 14, 1931. He passed away on May 5, 2020, peacefully at his home in Denham Springs, LA. He was valedictorian of his class at Denham Springs High and graduated Cum Laude from LSU in Geology. He married Betty Rae White, Dec. 30, 1959. They resided in Houma, Louisiana, from 1960 to 1975, then returned to his hometown of Denham Springs. While in Houma, he was a Geologist for LaTerre Petroleum Co. and became head of their exploration division. He later worked for Tenneco Oil Co. and Arrowhead Exploration until his retirement. He was a member of the New Orleans Geological Society for 50 years. He was very knowledgeable on the history of WWI, WWII, and his community. His deep love for travel led him to many places around the world. He also loved to fish, bird watch, work in his shop, and cook. He is survived by his sister, Ethel (Easterly) Manno; his three daughters, Juan Fitzpatrick (husband George), Lisa Alonzo (husband Robin), and Christy Easterly. He is lovingly known as Daddy D by his 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Isaac Dwight Easterly, Sr., and Nettie B. (Harris) Easterly; sister, Kay (Easterly) Picou; wife, Betty; and grandson, Ted Fitzpatrick. Family visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 15, at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, with service starting at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. His pallbearers will be his four grandsons, Cade and Cole Riffe, Nathan Alonzo, Richard Andre, and Garrett Todd and Jacob Picou. We wish to give a very special thank you to Miss Tondra Banks and Life Source Hospice for their very loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor, to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Alzheimer’s Services. Funeral services will be live streamed via Facebook at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 15, on the Seale Funeral Home Facebook page. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

