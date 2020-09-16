Ivan Leroy Thomas, 91, a loving husband, father, brother grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, went to his eternal home on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Walker, LA. Visitation will be held at First United Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Reverend W.R. Johnson, Jr., and Brother Colin McClendon will conduct funeral services at 4 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his son, David L. Grear; daughter, Patsy Mire and husband Al Mire; six grandchildren, Tammy Casey, Robin LeCompte, Jeanne Ratcliff, David Grear, Emily Kimble, and Allen Paul Mire; five great-grandchildren, Ashley Pierson, Nicholas Pierson, Jody LeCompte, Jason Grear, and Aiden Kimble; three great- great-grandchildren, Ann Renee Pierson, Vincent LeCompte, Elliott LeCompte. He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-one years, Mary “Lois” Thomas; parents John and Anna Thomas; daughter, Betty Faye Gainey; brothers, Meade Thomas, Donald E. Thomas, Charles H. Thomas; and sisters, Yvonne Breaud, Floy Kinchen, Grace Mendow, Myrtle Thigpen, Ruby Prichard, and Ethel Thomas. He will be forever loved, missed and never forgotten by all who knew him. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
