Ivy Gilbert Johnson, Jr., passed away on June 26, 2019, at 3:55 a.m. He was at home with his beautiful wife, Brenda, his loving sons Brian Paul Johnson and Daniel Keith Johnson, his sister Debra Ann Johnson Mayo and surrounded by the rest of his family and his heavenly family with their arms wide open when he received his beautiful heavenly wings as he rose to the heavens to enter the kingdom of our Lord. There is no more suffering and no more pain, only happiness in this beautiful home called Heaven. He will forever be loved and cherished. He was a very strong, upstanding, devoted, loving husband, dad, granddad, brother, uncle, and great-uncle. He will be greatly missed. He was born in Oakdale, Louisiana on Nov. 22, 1948. He is survived by his wife, Brenda K. Bishop Johnson; two sons, Brian Paul Johnson and wife Kristen and Daniel Keith Johnson and wife Jennifer; sisters, Debra Ann Johnson Mayo and brother-in-law, Billy, and Betty J. Keaton; five grandchildren, Devyn Johnson, Alexandra Johnson, Austin Johnson, Matthew Johnson and Marissa Johnson; his four puppies, Snoopy, Snickers, Sammy and Max; and numerous nephews, nieces, great and great-great nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ivy. G. Johnson, Sr. and Maxine Charlene McMillon Johnson; son, David Patrick Johnson; granddaughter, Jayden Johnson; sister, Shirley M. Johnson; nephew, Jonathan G. Johnson; and great-nephew, Alexander W. Johnson. A memorial service will be held at Debra Mayo’s home, 18350 Whit Gordon Road, Livingston, LA, 70754, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 at 12 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.