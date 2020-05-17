Jack Raymond Reid

You have given him his heart's desire and have not withheld the request of his lips. Selah… He asked life of you; you gave it to him, the length of days forever and ever. On May 11, 2020, Jack R. Reid went home to be with his Lord and the “love of his life” surrounded by his son, daughter and son-in-law. He left behind a legacy of devotion for his family. “The love of my life” was his wife of 65 years who lived as a “Proverbs 31 woman” to whom he was devoted to the end. His last verbal expressions were prayer to his Heavenly Father and gentle expressions of love to his children. Although strong and determined he rested in his Lord as a little child trusting his Father. An outdoorsman since childhood, a civil engineer by choice and training, he was industrious to the end: diligently seeking God daily in prayer and in His word (five chapters of scripture read aloud daily), along with intercessory prayer for his church and family. As he grew older, he grew increasingly in gentleness, humility and became more quietly opinionated. He was busier after retirement than when working: gardening, doing cabinetry work, learning computer languages (writing engineering programs in his 80s), teaching Sunday School for many decades for both fourth-graders and later elderly men, winning the Senior Olympics with his long bow and homemade arrows. When younger he cast shot, reloaded his own cartridges and hunted with bow and arrow, black powder rifle, and his regular hunting rifle. Deer were not safe. He was skillful in black and white photography, traveled extensively with his wife and in the end faithfully cared for his wife for the last years of her life. He longed to be with her after she died, yet he waited patiently on the Lord for His timing. Their married life was a quiet example of love to those around them. With joy he went to church to worship the Lord the last few months of his life and was able to go to the older men’s Sunday School Class. He loved worship at church. Despite his joy, he had to come home and take a nap before lunch. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was very much loved by his family and will be greatly missed. He is survived by his son Jack Reid, Jr. and wife Missy; daughter Margaret Clark and husband Michael; grandchildren Michael Clark, Jr. and wife Angela, Melissa Zito and husband Jason, Ginni Artigue and husband Aaron, Samuel Reid, Daniel Reid and wife Katie, David Reid and wife Emily; and six great-grandchildren Lauren, Justin, Levi, Lily, Maddie, and Wesley. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years Nan Reid; parents Charles and Lucille Reid; and brother Charles Reid, Jr. I love the LORD because he has heard my voice and my pleas for mercy… Precious in the sight of the LORD is the death of his saints.... O LORD, I am your servant…You have loosed my bonds.
