Jacqueline Carlisle Roussel, 77, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 29, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and loved ones. A resident of Walker, she was born April 27, 1942. Jackie is preceded in death by her husband, Murray Roussel; and her sisters, Anita Pedley, and Meli Timmerman. She is survived by her brothers, Jimmy Carlisle, and Charlie Hart; sister, Theresa Dennis; children and their spouses, Carl Harris (Gerri), Debbie Reehorst (Don), Hank Hays (Erin), Robert Henson, and James Henson; as well as seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jackie lived for family and loved caring for others. Relatives and friends are invited to attend visitation on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the service begins at 1 p.m. at Bethel Worship Center 25393 Hwy. 442 Albany, LA, 70443. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

