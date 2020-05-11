David was a son; father, brother, grandpa, and best friend. David Brecheen left the world for heaven on Saturday, April 25, 2020, where he can rest in the arms of Jesus. James "David" Brecheen was born the first child of Johnnie L. Brecheen and Truly Brecheen at home in a small house in Ada, OK. The date was March 10, 1930. He was the first of four children. He had one brother and two sisters, Anna Lee, Johnny Lee, and Patsy Ruth. The family moved to Oakland, CA, when David was about 10 years old. He graduated from Fremont High School. He accepted the Lord at a backyard Bible club at the age of 8 years old in Ada. David worked as a barber for almost a year after graduation and then the Korean War broke out. David joined the Navy for four years. His four years were aboard the LST 1146. This took him to the Aortic Circle above Alaska, and he saw Hawaii, Japan, Korea, Marshall Islands and all points in between. After returning home from the service, he went to Cal Poly College. While there, he committed his life to the Lord. After this he quit Cal Poly and enrolled in Bethany Bible College. This was his beginning of working with youth for the Lord. After graduation he returned to Oakland, California and he was a director with Youth For Christ. At that time he met and married Marie Neufeld. After two years in Seminary it was full time ministry as a Minister of Christian Education. He worked in smaller churches and was also a principal of Christian Schools We worked in churches from California to New England to Louisiana. Our children: Timothy, Kathleen and Phillip have seen almost all of these United States, as well played in water in all coasts. He is survived by his two sons and one daughter. Timothy Brecheen (Jennifer), Kathleen Brecheen, and Phillip Brecheen (Jennifer). He is also survived by seven grandkids. Joshua Brecheen (Amanda), Olivia Brecheen, Bethany Brecheen, Lydia Brecheen, Tiffany Beach (Jeremy) Lindsay Brecheen and Audrey Brecheen. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

