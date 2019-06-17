James Durbin, a native of New Iberia and resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, and went to his eternal home in heaven after a long fight with liver cirrhosis. He was 46 years old. He leaves behind his wife, Kelli of 22 years and two teenage daughters, Olivia and Julia. He was a loving husband, father and friend and was totally committed to his family. He loved his wife and daughters with all he had and would do anything for them. Often making sacrifices for himself to ensure they did not have to. He loved vacationing with them and wanted them to have nothing but the best. He also enjoyed working in his yard and cooking. He was a 1990 graduate of Walker High School and 1995 graduate of Southeastern Louisiana University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Microbiology and a minor in Chemistry. He loved the Lord and his savior Jesus Christ and loved seeing others come to know Jesus as their Savior, gaining the same eternal life as he did. He was an active member of Walker Baptist Church where he poured his heart into serving as a Deacon, Youth Sunday School Teacher, and on several other ministry committees and work groups. He worked for CK Associates as a Senior Environmental Scientist for the last 25 years consulting to the offshore oil and gas industry. Throughout the 25 years he was dedicated to his clients and built many long-lasting relationships with those in the industry. He was an avid supporter and advocate for the offshore oil and gas industry. He is survived by his wife, Kelli Haynes Durbin; daughters, Olivia Claire Durbin and Julia Haynes Durbin; father and mother-in-law, John and Bertha Haynes; brother and sister-in-law, Norman and Melanie Engler; nieces, Natalie and Haleigh Engler; brother, David “Randy” Durbin and wife, Rachel; family friend, Bobby Herring; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” A. Durbin, Sr.; mother, Carolyn Durbin; brother, Randy “Andy” Durbin Jr.; maternal grandparents, Claude and Gertie Dake; paternal grandparents, Hugh and Wilma Durbin. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church, Walker, LA, on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by Dr. Richard Blue, Director of Missions at Eastern Louisiana Baptist Association. Interment and graveside service will follow the religious service at the Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Seale Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Brad Reed, David Alexandria, Mike Cotton, Jeff Fletcher, Jimmy McGaughey, and Derek Ellis. A special thank you to Dr. Hoonbae Jeon and Dr. J. Carter Balart and the team at Tulane Medical Center for the care and love shown to James and his family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tulane University, Tulane School of Medicine, ATTN: Holly Gulden, 1555 Poydras St., Ste, 1000, New Orleans, LA 70112 (Please place Balart in memo). Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Denham Springs Ryan's gets the 'go ahead' for tear down, will be replaced by Murphy Oil
- Hardy Party going to Washington D.C., for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ celebration
- Movie Tavern rolls out a slew of new deals for summer blockbuster season
- On Livingston Parish waterways when they're closed? That now carries a fine... or jail time
- Duplication of Benefits guidance released, state to adjust RESTORE program and cut checks Congressman Graves says
- BASEBALL | Walker's Tassin to bypass final season at SLU, will sign contract with Detroit Tigers
- Denham Springs council approves 'special use permit' for Le Chien microbrewery on 4-1 vote
- Amite River cleanup planned for Aug. 10 in need of volunteers
- Phone scammers using French Settlement Town Hall number
- Bicyclist killed in Livingston Parish Friday morning
Images
Videos
Commented
- POLL | What do you think is the main cause of drainage issues? (8)
- Killian, Entergy at odds over franchise fee (2)
- Parish Ordinance Committee puts dirt fill limit on hold, sets sights on 'freeboard' (1)
- CLEANING UP THE SEWER | Ordinance committee chairman looks to begin discussion on independent treatment plants (1)
- On Livingston Parish waterways when they're closed? That now carries a fine... or jail time (1)
- Wildlife and Fisheries to offer prizes for catching tagged fish during free fishing weekend June 8-9 (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Thursday, June 6, 2019 (1)
- ‘They’re lifesavers’ | Foster Village officially opens doors with ribbon-cutting ceremony, aims to provide support for children in foster care (1)
- Proposed Livingston Parish sewer ordinance gets slow start in committee (1)
- Walker police launches Click It or Ticket Campaign for seatbelt use (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.