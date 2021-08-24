James Ellis “Jim” Morrison

James Ellis “Jim” Morrison

James Ellis “Jim” Morrison, 85, a native of Denham Springs, Louisiana, and a longtime resident of Slidell, passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Slidell. Jim was born June 27, 1936, in Denham Springs, Louisiana, to Eddie Ray and Elaine Ellis Morrison. He attended Denham Springs High School where he played football for the Yellowjackets. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana College with a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration and was a member of Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity. Mr. Morrison was a member of First Baptist Church of Slidell where he served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the First Bank of Slidell Board of Directors, Slidell Memorial Hospital Advisory Board, a member of the Slidell Jaycee’s, President of the Denham Springs Jaycees, as well as serving as a District Nine Police Jurer. Mr. Morrison was a Real Estate Investor, owner of Slidell Refrigeration and Metal Fabrication, Morrison Shop Rite in Slidell, and Morrison Meat Market in Denham Springs. He was a founder and active member of Western Choctaw Hunting Club in Butler, Alabama. Jim was an avid hunter, loved golf, travel, fishing, and copper crafting. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Alice Strickland Morrison; three children, Scott (Sadina), Jay (Taffy), and Melanie; five grandchildren, Alesia, Margaret, Ryan, Tyler, and Stephen; six great grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, Addyson, Amelie, Graham, and Julie. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Savannah Smiles and First Baptist Church Pantry Ministry. Funeral Services will be held at First Baptist Church of Slidell, 4141 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell 70458, on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Visitation will be held at the church beginning at 9:00am. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Slidell. Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook. Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.