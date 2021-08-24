James Harold Lewis, better known as “Jim,” “Louie” and “Jimbo,” age 63, was born in Baton Rouge on January 16, 1958. He went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 19, 2021. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Lanier Baptist Church, 4851 Lanier Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70812 with Pastor Mike Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the service at noon. Jim had a passion for painting beautiful homes. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, landscaping, LSU Tigers, music, family, friends, cooking and most of all Jesus! A “Proud Buccaneer” and graduate of Broadmoor High School class of ’77, he was a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church and Christ’s Community Church in Denham Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve Barousse Lewis and Cecil H. Lewis; sister, Margaret Jane Hinman Culpepper; nephew, James Lane Culpepper Jr; and domestic partner, Jennifer Dawn Huff Davis. He is survived by his two daughters, Robbi Lynette Lewis, 34, and her son Bennett Wayne Little, 5 and Janey Lane Lewis, 24, and her son Trey Lee Richey Jr., 9; special relatives, brother-in-Law James L. Culpepper Sr; Kayla B. Wood, life-long friends Sissy & Jeff Wells and his loving canine companion Clara-Belle Lewis. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to assist in the funeral expenses to: https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/james-harold-lewis. Church Funeral Services of Walker is in charge of arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police: Highway 16 near Juban Road closed after ‘serious injury crash’
- Sheriff: Four arrested for felony theft at Livingston Parish shopping center
- Denham Springs Walmart closing temporarily, company announces
- Authorities searching for missing woman
- Car show, food trucks, music to hit Denham Springs in upcoming festival
- State Police: Driver killed in fatal head-on Livingston Parish crash
- Livingston Parish adds one new COVID-19 death, 288 cases; number of fully vaccinated residents rises by nearly 1,300
- LPSO: One armed suspect in custody, one still unidentified following unlocked vehicle burglaries
- Authorities searching for suspect who stole truck, trailer from Springfield area
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak overcomes early obstacles to shut out St. Louis Catholic, 21-0
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- FOOTBALL | Woodlawn at Denham Springs scrimmage | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Walker scrimmages Slidell | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak takes on St. Louis Catholic in scrimmage | Photo Gallery
- Hot Dogs of Summer 2021 | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Central Private at Springfield scrimmage | Photo gallery
- Youth soccer kicks off at PARDS | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Walker High holds scrimmage | Photo Gallery
- Children take part in annual bike race | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Live Oak High gets ready for 2021 season | Photo Gallery
- VOLLEYBALL | Doyle High gets ready for debut season | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Livingston Parish confirms most COVID-19 cases in single day yet (2)
- Inflation woes jeapordize Biden’s infrastructure plan (2)
- FINANCE | 529 plans: Not just for college (1)
- Runners hit River Road for Dog Days 5K | Photo Gallery (1)
- Republicans demand update on long-awaited Durham report (1)
- OPINION | Bill Cassidy: Louisiana desperately needs an infrastructure boost from Congress (1)
- State nears 2.1 million initiated COVID-19 vaccine series; confirmed cases rise by 12,227 over the weekend (1)
- Louisiana COVID-19: State confirms 4,043 cases, 18 deaths; hospitalizations near 1,400 (1)
- OPINION | McHugh David: Voting - A right, or a privilege? (1)
- ‘There’s really no good news’ | Governor, health leaders plea for more vaccinations, masking as surge worsens (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.