James Harold Lewis

James Harold Lewis

James Harold Lewis, better known as “Jim,” “Louie” and “Jimbo,” age 63, was born in Baton Rouge on January 16, 1958. He went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 19, 2021. A service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Lanier Baptist Church, 4851 Lanier Drive, Baton Rouge, LA 70812 with Pastor Mike Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the service at noon. Jim had a passion for painting beautiful homes. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, landscaping, LSU Tigers, music, family, friends, cooking and most of all Jesus! A “Proud Buccaneer” and graduate of Broadmoor High School class of ’77, he was a member of Broadmoor United Methodist Church and Christ’s Community Church in Denham Springs. He was preceded in death by his parents, Genevieve Barousse Lewis and Cecil H. Lewis; sister, Margaret Jane Hinman Culpepper; nephew, James Lane Culpepper Jr; and domestic partner, Jennifer Dawn Huff Davis. He is survived by his two daughters, Robbi Lynette Lewis, 34, and her son Bennett Wayne Little, 5 and Janey Lane Lewis, 24, and her son Trey Lee Richey Jr., 9; special relatives, brother-in-Law James L. Culpepper Sr; Kayla B. Wood, life-long friends Sissy & Jeff Wells and his loving canine companion Clara-Belle Lewis. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to assist in the funeral expenses to: https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/james-harold-lewis. Church Funeral Services of Walker is in charge of arrangements.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.