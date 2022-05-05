James Hughes, of Hammond, LA, died from an automobile accident on May 2, 2022. He was born to Carl “Mickey” and Sarah (Waters) Hughes on September 9, 1968. He retired from McNally Electric where he had been employed for many years as an electrical coordinator. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl “Mickey” Hughes, and brother, John Hughes. He is survived by his mother, Sarah (Waters) Hughes; sons, Blaine Hughes, Brandon Hughes; sister, Carla Hughes Reeves and grand-daughter, Riley Ann Hughes. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Magee, MS, at 10:00 a.m. with interment following. Brother Chris Curlee will officiate the service. Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Magee, MS.
Most Popular
Articles
- Laine Hardy issued warrant by LSU PD
- Nick Tullier’s family asks for prayers as condition becomes ‘critical’
- Laine Hardy returning to ‘American Idol’ as part of show’s 20-year anniversary celebration
- Nick Tullier passes away, father says
- ATHLETICS | Walker athletes sign with colleges
- Looking for a job? Livingston Parish school system is hosting a career fair June 3.
- LPSO: Two arrested after traffic stop leads to discovery of drugs, weapons
- Dennis Perkins’ trial pushed back to October after defense claims prosecutors withheld evidence
- SOFTBALL | Holden powers past Anacoco for fifth straight Class B state title
- SOFTBALL | St. Amant ends Walker's season in Class 5A semifinals
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Car jumps, live music, celebrity meet-and-greets highlight Bo’s Extravaganza | Photo Gallery
- Huge crowds descend upon Denham Springs for Spring Fest 2022 | Photo Gallery
- SOFTBALL | Holden vs. Anacoco | Photo gallery
- SOFTBALL | Walker vs. St. Amant | Photo gallery
- SOFTBALL | Doyle vs. Many | Photo gallery
- SOFTBALL | Holden vs. Florien | Photo Gallery
- SOFTBALL | Live Oak wins emotional playoff-opener following tragedy | Photo Gallery
- Middle-schoolers test knowledge in Battle of the Books competition | Photo Gallery
- SOFTBALL | Holden rolls to 12-0 win to advance in Class B playoffs | Photo Gallery
- SOFTBALL | Rosepine at Doyle | Photo gallery
Commented
- Livingston Parish detectives investigating burglary, ask public for help identifying suspect (1)
- LPSO: Eleven arrested following months-long narcotics investigation (1)
- LDWF agents cite 19 subjects for opening-weekend turkey hunting violations (1)
- OPINION | Democrats need to help working families afford gasoline, not prioritize electric vehicles (1)
- Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 4 seeks 15-mill increase to expand, upgrade services (1)
- ‘It could save someone’s life’ | Family starts foundation in memory of Watson teenager who died from sudden cardiac arrest (1)
- Updated
- 3
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
Randolph Eugene “Randy” Bass, Sr., passed away Sunday, May 1, …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.