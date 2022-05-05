James Hughes, of Hammond, LA, died from an automobile accident on May 2, 2022. He was born to Carl “Mickey” and Sarah (Waters) Hughes on September 9, 1968. He retired from McNally Electric where he had been employed for many years as an electrical coordinator. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl “Mickey” Hughes, and brother, John Hughes. He is survived by his mother, Sarah (Waters) Hughes; sons, Blaine Hughes, Brandon Hughes; sister, Carla Hughes Reeves and grand-daughter, Riley Ann Hughes. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at New Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Magee, MS, at 10:00 a.m. with interment following. Brother Chris Curlee will officiate the service. Arrangements are entrusted with Tutor Funeral Home of Magee, MS.

