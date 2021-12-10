James “Jim” Morgan Sullivan, Jr., died peacefully at the age of 81 on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Pointe Coupee Healthcare in New Roads, Louisiana. He was a native of Denham Springs. He is survived by daughters Renita Sullivan, Crystal Hutchinson (Brian), Cheryl Watkins (Donnie), Emily Brown; son James “Jay” M. Sullivan, III (Staci); 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister Joyce S. Duval White (John). Jim is preceded in death by his mother Lula Mae Barber Sullivan, father James M. Sullivan, Sr., brother John W. Sullivan. Visitation for Jim will be held at Galilee Baptist Church, 11050 Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Road, LA-64, on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. conducted by Jay Sullivan. Burial to follow at Beech Ridge Cemetery in Denham Springs.
