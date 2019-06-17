James “Jim” Pirie, Sr., 67, of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born Aug. 16, 1951, to the late Alec Douglas Pirie and Thelma Ruth (Easterly) Pirie. Jim was a 1969 graduate of Denham Springs High School and worked as a machinist and farmer all his life. He retired from ITT Goulds Pump and was co-owner of Pirie Machine Works, LLC. He loved to hunt and travel and was a proud member of the NRA and a member of Hebron Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew him. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Tuesday, June 18, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday, June 19, from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m., officiated by Rev. Charles Ray Smith. Burial will follow on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Betty Jo Gray Pirie; children, James Pirie, Jr., and Robert Pirie (Destiny); granddaughters, Charlotte and Audrey; brothers and sisters, Alec Pirie, Bruce Pirie (Carla), Ruth Cambre (Dale), and Marry Elizabeth “Ebbie” Addison (Jeff); as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alec Douglas and Thelma Ruth Easterly Pirie; and sister, Maurice Pirie. Donations may be made to the N.R.A. or Hebron Baptist Church, Denham Springs. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Denham Springs Ryan's gets the 'go ahead' for tear down, will be replaced by Murphy Oil
- Hardy Party going to Washington D.C., for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ celebration
- Movie Tavern rolls out a slew of new deals for summer blockbuster season
- On Livingston Parish waterways when they're closed? That now carries a fine... or jail time
- Duplication of Benefits guidance released, state to adjust RESTORE program and cut checks Congressman Graves says
- BASEBALL | Walker's Tassin to bypass final season at SLU, will sign contract with Detroit Tigers
- Denham Springs council approves 'special use permit' for Le Chien microbrewery on 4-1 vote
- Amite River cleanup planned for Aug. 10 in need of volunteers
- Phone scammers using French Settlement Town Hall number
- Bicyclist killed in Livingston Parish Friday morning
Images
Videos
Commented
- POLL | What do you think is the main cause of drainage issues? (8)
- Killian, Entergy at odds over franchise fee (2)
- Parish Ordinance Committee puts dirt fill limit on hold, sets sights on 'freeboard' (1)
- CLEANING UP THE SEWER | Ordinance committee chairman looks to begin discussion on independent treatment plants (1)
- On Livingston Parish waterways when they're closed? That now carries a fine... or jail time (1)
- Wildlife and Fisheries to offer prizes for catching tagged fish during free fishing weekend June 8-9 (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Thursday, June 6, 2019 (1)
- ‘They’re lifesavers’ | Foster Village officially opens doors with ribbon-cutting ceremony, aims to provide support for children in foster care (1)
- Proposed Livingston Parish sewer ordinance gets slow start in committee (1)
- Walker police launches Click It or Ticket Campaign for seatbelt use (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.