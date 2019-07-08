James “Jimmy” Russell Purvis, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the age of 54. Jimmy was a Government Clerk with the Federal Court System for 25 years; he was also the President of the Board of Directors for PARDS for the past 15 years. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, beginning at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carolyn Jones Purvis; two daughters, Leigh Baker and husband Cody, and Katie Johns and husband Eric; three grandchildren, Allen Culver, Krysta Baker, and Sophia Johns; brother, Randall “Randy” Purvis and wife Shannon; his aunt, May Campbell; and his uncle, James Millard Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Betty Purvis. He was a devoted fisherman and an advocate for the local waterways. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society of Baton Rouge. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Amazing experience’ | Laine Hardy rocks the crowd during ‘A Capitol Fourth’ performance
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 15-year-old girl
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office finds missing 15-year-old girl
- Authorities apprehend man believed to be involved with attempted theft of Home Depot stores
- Woman charged with cruelty to animals after investigation finds nearly 100 animals in ‘poor living conditions,’ Port Vincent Police Department says
- ‘For my hometown’ | Denham Springs native Ernest Scott inducted into Louisiana Music Hall of Fame
- Sheriff's office seeks to identify suspect in early morning burglary, property destruction
- SOUTHEASTERN @ LIVINGSTON | New director looks to re-brand Literacy and Technology Center
- District Court dismisses case against Livingston Parish Detention Center health staff
- Restore Louisiana program announces first round of post-DOB guidance checks will be sent
Images
Videos
Commented
- POLL | What do you think is the main cause of drainage issues? (8)
- OPINION | Editorial: Gooodbye Call & Comment; successor coming (2)
- CLEANING UP THE SEWER | Ordinance committee chairman looks to begin discussion on independent treatment plants (1)
- On Livingston Parish waterways when they're closed? That now carries a fine... or jail time (1)
- ‘A different feeling’ | Work of Louisiana Photographic Society on display at Arts Council of Livingston Parish through July (1)
- Walker City Council revokes license for massage spa (1)
- Proposed Livingston Parish sewer ordinance gets slow start in committee (1)
- Livingston Parish News claims 24 national awards, including 2nd in General Excellence (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Thursday, June 13, 2019 (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
Shelby Jean Bethune Charlton went to her Heavenly home on Satu…
- Updated
James “Jimmy” Russell Purvis, a resident of Denham Springs, pa…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.