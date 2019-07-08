James “Jimmy” Russell Purvis, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the age of 54. Jimmy was a Government Clerk with the Federal Court System for 25 years; he was also the President of the Board of Directors for PARDS for the past 15 years. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, beginning at 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Carolyn Jones Purvis; two daughters, Leigh Baker and husband Cody, and Katie Johns and husband Eric; three grandchildren, Allen Culver, Krysta Baker, and Sophia Johns; brother, Randall “Randy” Purvis and wife Shannon; his aunt, May Campbell; and his uncle, James Millard Campbell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Betty Purvis. He was a devoted fisherman and an advocate for the local waterways. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society of Baton Rouge. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.