James Odell Hisaw, a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend, went to his eternal home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. He was 80 years old. James was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his son, Johnny Hisaw; two sisters, Elizabeth Comeaux and husband Al, Wanda Caston; and numerous, nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 4- 9 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m., conducted by Rev. Rhett Major. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Peggy Duhon Hisaw; his parents and two brothers. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.
Grace Marie Cockerham Hastings, age 68, went to be with the Lo…
