James Odell Hisaw, a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend, went to his eternal home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. He was 80 years old. James was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his son, Johnny Hisaw; two sisters, Elizabeth Comeaux and husband Al, Wanda Caston; and numerous, nieces, nephews and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. A Memorial Gathering will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 4- 9 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m., conducted by Rev. Rhett Major. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Peggy Duhon Hisaw; his parents and two brothers. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.