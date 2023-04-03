Editor's Note: This obituary was submitted belatedly by Jim Spring, with permission from the Hull family.
James Ward Hull departed this life on March 26, 2021, to join his heavenly father, loved ones, and friends awaiting his arrival. He died at the age of 76 from complications associated with diabetes after an extended illness. Born on October 17, 1944, in Baton Rouge to Harry and Georgia Hull, he was a lifelong resident of Denham Springs and a long-time member of Amite Baptist Church. A 1963 graduate of Denham Springs High School, Jimmy was a star football player for the Yellow Jackets, earning All-District honors and an athletic scholarship to USL. He was a fierce competitor whose speed, size, and toughness enabled him to dominate most opponents. He would eventually earn his livelihood as an iron worker for J. E. Merit Constructors, Inc. of Baton Rouge. Jimmy’s rugged persona masked a soft heart that delighted in his two sons and, later, his twin grandsons. His life was impacted by great loss with the death of his eldest son, James Darrin, in an auto accident at age 17, and his beloved wife Barbara, in 2017, from respiratory illness. He became permanently disabled following a 1992 auto accident that resulted in a severe back injury. Despite these setbacks and the steady advance of his diabetes, he was a remarkably positive person who seldom complained. Jimmy and Barbara were blessed by the enduring love of their youngest son, Jason, who cared for both parents throughout their lengthy illnesses. Jimmy is predeceased by his parents Harry and Georgia Hull, his wife Barbara Bassett Hull, his son James Darrin Hull, and his brother Billy Hull (Linda). He is survived by son Jason Hull (Allison), brothers Bobby and Tommy Hull, sister Judy Hull Statham, grandsons Sutton and Sawyer Hull, and many high school classmates and teammates who cherished his friendship. Graveside services were held at the time of his passing with internment at Amite Baptist Church in Denham Springs.
