James Wren Gardiner, age 45, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023. He was a resident of Independence, LA. James was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Hammond. He was extremely outgoing and never met a stranger. James always made his presence in a room known, whether by cracking jokes or loud conversation you knew he was there. He enjoyed cooking and having people over to share meals and stories. James was an avid Saints football fan and never missed a game with his lucky jersey. He adored his daughters and was always proud to tell everyone about them. James lived life to the fullest and left his family with a ton of wonderful memories. He will be forever remembered and deeply missed. He is survived by his daughters, Bailee Gardiner, Kylee Gardiner, Carlee Gardiner; parents, Lynda and Lee Gardiner III; sisters, Athena Thompson (Kevin), Malorie Landry; brothers, Garrett Gardiner Sr. (Sandra), Brent Gardiner Sr. (Susan), Anthony Love (Sarah); nieces and nephews, Victoria, Garrett Jr., Brent Jr., Kendall, Collyns, Kali, Kaci, Katherine, Lynlee, Patrick, and Adeline; and the mother of his children, Crysti Hesler. James is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee C. Gardiner Jr., Peggy Gardiner, Wardell Murphy, Martha and Fred Bork; and aunt, Michelle Ann Bork Lamb. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Odyssey House in New Orleans at www.ohlinc.org/donate. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home at 12012 Hwy 190 W. Hammond, LA 70403 on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. President Michael Dohm will officiate with interment to follow in Old Zion Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com.
