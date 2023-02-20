Janice Elizabeth (Stafford) Sherwood was born on July 26, 1938. She passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on February 13, 2023. She was a lifelong resident of Livingston Parish and enjoyed large family gatherings. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Earl Sherwood, for 57 years and a devoted mother to four children. She was an excellent cook and nothing gave her more joy than preparing a large country meal for her loved ones. She worked at Don Avenue Baptist Church Daycare and Preschool for 25 years as a teacher and loving mentor to countless children. She often saw former students and loved catching up on their lives. We know she is now rejoicing with daddy and their loyal companion, Murphy in Heaven. She is survived by her children Kavin Sherwood (Cindi), Karen Gazzea (Dennis), Kristi Wiesen, and Kelli Walker. Serving as pallbearers are grandsons Chad Sherwood, Derek Evans, Tristan Gazzea, Kevin Wiesen, and Brant Walker and great-grandson, Coby Sherwood. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Friday, February, 17 at 1:00 p.m., with services beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
