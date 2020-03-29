Jean Firmin born July 11, 1940, died March 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Porche; husband, Johnny Carpenter; parents, Lemmie and Luby Firmin; sisters, Lena Jeansonne, Marjorie Maddie, Nelda Purpera, and Madeline Elliot; brothers, Lemmie Firmin, Jr., Lurry Adams, and Wallace Firmin. She is survived by sisters, Bernice Latino, Elaine Bacon, and Ruby Bacon; grandson, Corey Watson; granddaughter, Kyla Bertrand; three great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; Sheri Benford her dear friend and dedicated caregiver; her special “Colby” whom she loved unconditionally. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
