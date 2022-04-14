Jerry Linden Foster

Jerry Linden Foster, 74, of Denham Springs, LA, formerly of McComb, MS, gained his wings and met our Lord and Savior on Monday, April 11, 2022, surrounded by his family at home. He was born October 10, 1947 in McComb, Mississippi to John T. Foster Sr. and Francis Erwin Foster. He graduated from McComb High School in 1966. He served in the United States Navy. He married Cheryl Sterling Foster on September 20, 1969. He was the father of two sons, Travis and Mitchell Foster. Jerry was an active member of South McComb Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. For the last 25 years, he has been a member of Northside Baptist Church in Denham Springs, where he also served as a Deacon. Jerry was a contractor sales representative for 45 years with Wickes Lumber and 84 Lumber of Baton Rouge. He coached Little League Baseball in McComb for his boys. His interests included spending time with family and friends, but the greatest joy of his life was watching his beautiful granddaughters play basketball and compete in track, dance, and cheer. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Cheryl Sterling Foster of Denham Springs; two sons, Travis S. Foster (Crystalynn) of Holden, LA, and Mitchell F. Foster (Amanda) of Kenner, LA; and four granddaughters, Brooke Foster, Blaize Foster, Addison Foster, and Cassidy Foster. Also survived by sisters-in-law, Patricia Seale (Jack), Pauline Behlar (Jim), Barbara Evans (Philip), Francis Walker (Gene) and brother-in-law, Paul Sterling. Also, sister-in-law Dot Foster of Columbus, MS and a niece Cindy Rowley (Vernon) and nephew John David Foster and numerous other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, John T. Foster Jr. and his infant sister Carolyn. The visitation will be held Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home in McComb, MS from 12:00 PM until 1:45 PM with graveside service to be held at 2:00 PM at Hollywood Cemetery. Dr. David Millican will officiate. Hartman Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Northside Baptist Church, 200 Cockerham Rd, Denham Springs, LA, 70726, 225-664-3161 or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX, 75284-0692. To share condolences please go to www.hartmanjonesfuneralhome.com.

