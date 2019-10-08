Jessica Lynn Magallon, a native of Livingston Parish, went to her eternal rest on Oct. 4, 2019, at the young age of 31. Jessica was born on June 12, 1988, in Fremont, California. Jessica attended Walker High school and last worked as a sales clerk. She was a very kind, loving woman with an incredible sense of humor who loved animals, poetry, and her family. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She is survived by but separated from her husband, Jeffrey Oliver; children, Shane and Madison Rousell, Jayne and Jesse Oliver, and Jessica’s twin sister Christine Armentor, brother-in-law Brad Armentor, nieces Zoe and Ava Armentor, half-brother James Hetrick, father Jesus Magallon and his wife Cynthia, mother Teresa Magallon Dunlap and her husband Paul and their children Noah Dunlap and Jax Oliver Dunlap, grandparents Roger and Janice Dunlap. Jessica is preceded in death by her grandparents, Antonio Magallon, Jim and Wanda Weisert. There will be a private service held for Jessica. “I am alive for ever and ever!” (Revelations 1:18). Rest In Peace with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Jessie Lynn.
Most Popular
Articles
- Massive fire at Mo-Dad Utilities in Denham Springs requires over seven departments to tame
- The Bayou Boy returns home: American Idol winner Laine Hardy caps off unforgettable night of music in Denham Springs
- ‘Mr. Chase goes to Washington’ | Denham Springs native Chase Tyler to perform in Washington, D.C.’s, annual Mardi Gras ball
- French Settlement man charged with vehicular homicide
- BESE District 6 candidates pro-teacher, anti-Common Core
- BREAKING | Killian Alderman sought by LPSO
- Livingston Parish natives named to Southeastern 2019 Homecoming queen and beau courts
- Livingston Parish schools hold fundraiser for school resource officer battling lymphoedema
- RUNNING FOR OFFICE | Ronnie Morris: Board of Secondary and Elementary Education District 6
- RUNNING FOR OFFICE | Greg Spiers: Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District 6
Images
Videos
Commented
- BREAKING | Killian Alderman sought by LPSO (3)
- Denham Springs, Gravity Drainage District 1 team up to provide survey on resident's drainage concerns (2)
- COUNCIL FORUM | District 6 candidates say drainage the top issue (1)
- Massive fire at Mo-Dad Utilities in Denham Springs requires over seven departments to tame (1)
- Parish council approves expansion of Ward II Water (1)
- Process to demolish 'Wet City Hall' could take next step Monday; flood recovery continues for Denham (1)
- FOOTBALL | Bonura filling multiple roles for Bulldogs (1)
- Walker City Council condemns house, ends year-long process (1)
- Early voting begins September 28; officials remind voters of new satellite location in Denham Springs (1)
- Livingston Parish Assessor tells parish council Livingston Parish has $571 million in taxable property value (1)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8Free
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8Free
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 8
-
Oct 9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.