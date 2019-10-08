Jessica Lynn Magallon

Jessica Lynn Magallon, a native of Livingston Parish, went to her eternal rest on Oct. 4, 2019, at the young age of 31. Jessica was born on June 12, 1988, in Fremont, California. Jessica attended Walker High school and last worked as a sales clerk. She was a very kind, loving woman with an incredible sense of humor who loved animals, poetry, and her family. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. She is survived by but separated from her husband, Jeffrey Oliver; children, Shane and Madison Rousell, Jayne and Jesse Oliver, and Jessica’s twin sister Christine Armentor, brother-in-law Brad Armentor, nieces Zoe and Ava Armentor, half-brother James Hetrick, father Jesus Magallon and his wife Cynthia, mother Teresa Magallon Dunlap and her husband Paul and their children Noah Dunlap and Jax Oliver Dunlap, grandparents Roger and Janice Dunlap. Jessica is preceded in death by her grandparents, Antonio Magallon, Jim and Wanda Weisert. There will be a private service held for Jessica. “I am alive for ever and ever!” (Revelations 1:18). Rest In Peace with Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Jessie Lynn.

