Jessie James Landry, a resident of Denham Springs, La., was born on March 22, 1941, and passed away peacefully in his home on August 25, 2022, to be with his Lord and Savior. Jessie loved his family. He was known as a great storyteller and had knowledge about any subject asked. He was an avid collector of wood duck decoys and loved them greatly. He also had a deep interest in honeybees and took great joy in his time as a beekeeper. Jessie is survived by his son Ricky Landry and daughters Tanya Welch, Jennifer Landry, Tracey Ballard and son-in-law John Ballard; brother Richard Landry, sister-in-law Poochie Landry and sister Dotty Mabile, brother-in-law Eddie Mabile; sister-in-law Kathy Hidalgo, brother-in-law Frank Hidalgo; grandchildren Jody Landry, Sumar Landry, Tabitha Landry, John Ballard, Matt Ballard, Rachel Ballard, Joshua Ballard, Haley Ryland, Corey Landry, Shelby Crawford and Seth Crawford; great grandchildren Lainee and Logan Martrain, Sadi and Jackson Dickerson, Noah, Natalie and Nash Ballard, Autumn Smith, Jessi Farris, Charleigh Landry and Tatumn Crawford; and his dear friend of many years Clay Bankston as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Jessie is preceded in death by his wife Dorothy “Dot” Landry; son Wesley Landry; sister Delores Landry; parents Richard Joseph Landry Sr. and Mabel Giroir Landry; granddaughter Mallory Dickerson; sister-in-law Eloise Jarreau and son-in-law Derrick Welch. Visitation will take place on Tuesday August 30, 2022 at Seale Funeral Home 1720 S Range Ave., Denham Spring, LA 70726 from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm service will be at 2:00. Graveside service will be immediately following at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church 114 LA-403, Napolenville, LA 70390. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
