John C. Jones, Jr.

John C. Jones, Jr.

John C. Jones, Jr., our loving, merciful Father called J.J., home on Sept. 13, 2021. There will be no more pain and hurt for him. J.J. was baptized at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and made his sacraments at I.C.C. He was a lifelong resident of Denham Springs and graduated from Denham Springs High School in 1981. He was retired from BREC in Baton Rouge. J.J. was known as a hard worker. He had a big, generous and forgiving heart and he was a kind person and a loving son, always respectful to his parents. He is survived by his mother Billie Jean Jones and his two children, son David Jones and wife Stefanie and daughter Brittany Jones. He is also survived by his grandchildren Rylee and Jase Day and Caroline and Zoe Jones, his uncle Charles Fouts, sister Kathy Jodeir and husband Massoud Jodeir, a niece and nephew Stephanie and Steven Jodeir and a great nephew Isaac Jodeir. J.J. was preceded in death by his father John C. Jones, Sr., and his grandparents Catherine and Edward Fouts and Olivia and Chester Jones. Thank you Jesus for blessing us with our son J. J. for 58 years. Always in our hearts. Love, Mama.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.