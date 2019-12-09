Born March 25, 1937, John C. “Pappy” Louviere suddenly and unexpectedly entered into eternal life with Jesus on Dec. 6, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Loadice and Victoria Buton Louviere, one sister, six brothers and a half sister. A native of New Iberia and resident of Roseland, LA, John is survived by his wife Judy Burns Louviere, stepdaughter Lori B. Bergeron, grandchildren Brant Aydell, his “little piece of gold” Haley B. Broyles, Dave Richardson, and four great-grandchildren. His other family “of the heart” Emily, Vanna and Vada Mihlfread and his faithful “Buddy” Brandon Mihlfread and extended family and friends. Arrangements are pending at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, LA.

