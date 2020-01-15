John David Newchurch, born in Madison, NJ, and a native of Baton Rouge, died at home on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the age of 58. Preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Newchurch and June Charlet Newchurch, and sister, TinaMarie Knight. John is survived by his wife, Jessica Newchurch and daughter, Hannah Newchurch, both of Baton Rouge; sister, Jennifer Harris; and brother; Michael Newchurch. He was a licensed arborist for 30 years. He was a great man and a devoted father and husband that loved God and his family with all his heart. John always felt it his duty to remind men of God's requirement that they keep His Law. His entire life was a fight and he gave it his all to the very end. He will be sorely missed. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church on 3475 N. Sherwood Forest Blvd. with visitation from 5-9 p.m. at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA. This will be followed by burial rites at Roselawn Memorial Park. Please sign the online guestbook at http://www.sealefuneral.com.
