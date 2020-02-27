John Joseph Miller, III

John Joseph Miller, III, 71, of Grove Hill, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was born July 27, 1948, to John Joseph Miller, Jr. and Mamie Palmer [Miller] Brumfield in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, he served two tours in Vietnam prior to returning home and earning an engineering degree at LSU. He was a huge fan of the athletics program at his alma mater and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed the Cajun culture and fishing and hunting, particularly deer and turkey. He loved good music and always had a smile. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Sandra Lee Miller Jenkins, he is survived by his daughter, Tiffany (Sara Curran) Miller; fiance’, Patti Sanders; brother-in-law, Lester Jenkins; nieces, Katherine Jenkins (Henry) Ballard, Rhonda Jenkins; great nieces and nephews, Shayna Ballard, Nicole Ballard (Brandon) McKinney, Erica Ballard, Jesse (Bethany Ann) Jenkins, Jared Jenkins; great, great nieces and nephews, Caston Robichaux, Jayson McKinney, Emma Rae McKinney, Atlas Jenkins, Apollo Jenkins and brother-in-arms, Roy Warren, USMC. Forever in our hearts, he will be greatly missed. Semper Fi Marine. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, with memorial service at 2 p.m. at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Interment to follow at Salem Cemetery, Walker Louisiana.

