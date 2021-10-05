John Leslie “Johnnie” Benton

John Leslie Benton, 71, passed away October 4, 2021, at his home in Denham Springs. He was a devoted family man, a faithful Christian, and an avid golfer. He was born December 24, 1949, to parents, Mary Henrietta (Nook) Bencaz and C. Earle Benton, as was a lifelong resident of Denham Springs. He graduated from Denham Springs High School in 1967. He was a member of the Key Club and the golf team, and served on the yearbook staff. He graduated from Southeastern Louisiana College in 1971 with a B.S. Degree in Zoololgy and a minor in Chemistry, with plans to attend medical school. He married his high school sweetheart in 1972, as was married for 49 years. One of his favorite pastimes was always singing in harmony with his very musical family. When the Denham Springs Boys Choir was started by Regina Walker, John was a member. As a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Denham Springs, he also sang in his church choir productions, sang many duets and solos for his church, and taught Sunday School for many years. John served on the Civil Service Board and the Jury Commission for many years, and was proud to follow his father in service to the community. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Madelyn Wild Benton; his 5 children, Kathy Benton Harris, Emily Benton Barclay (Adam), John Benton, Jr. (Johanna), Will Benton (Kellie), Michael Benton; his 11 grandchildren: Kaitlyn Harris, William Harris, Jackson Harris, Reese Harris, Ethan Benton, Haley Benton, Taylor Barclay, Gavin Benton, Andrew Benton, Cayce Benton, Travis Barclay; his sister, Cissy Benton Grantham (Glynn); and his nephews, Brian and David Waldrep and their families; and numerous cousins. Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, 27734 Hwy 16, Denham Springs, Saturday, October 9, from 9 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
