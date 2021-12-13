Cmdr. (ret.) John Orvin Yarwood passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. He was born to Robert William Yarwood and Elsie Lorena Bertelson Yarwood on Sept. 16, 1922, in Eldora, Iowa. On Feb. 10, 1941, he joined the Navy and was assigned to the U.S.S. Yorktown in Norfolk, VA. After the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, he was assigned to the U.S.S. Saratoga in Hawaii and then to a group of sailors from that ship who were sent to Guadalcanal, where he arrived on his 20th birthday. He served in the Navy for 30 years, retiring as a commander in 1971 with a tray full of medals documenting his service to his country. He is survived by daughter Barbara Magill (James), of Cross Junction, VA; son Robert Yarwood (Gail) of North Port, FL; step-daughters Donna McNabb (Lee) of Holden, LA, and Mary (Michael) Murphy of Urbandale, Iowa, and step-son Dennis Roupe, of Ankeny, Iowa. Also surviving are grandchildren Laura Carlson (Marc), Melinda Russell (Lawrence), John Yarwood (Noreen), Christopher Yarwood (Georgie), Matthew Herron, Julie Johnson (Dennis), Katie Roupe, Amy Seller (Sam) Bunny Churchill (Mike); great-grandchildren Michaela Carlson-Juarez (Jayson), Kurt Russell, Ryan Carlson, Jessica Russell, Jade Herron, Christian and Viktor Ingram, and Olivia and Jack Yarwood, and by a sister, Helen Drew of San Antonio, TX, and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Helen Stutt Yarwood and his second wife, Bernice Johnson Yarwood. Also predeceasing him were an older sister, Florence Harding, and older brother, William Robert Yarwood. The military funeral will be held at Searle Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA, on Dec. 13th at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Navy League.
Most Popular
Articles
- Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism
- LDWF agents find body of Holden man who died in fatal boating accident that killed two
- Check out the schedule for this year’s Christmas parades
- State Police: Unrestrained 20-year-old dies in Albany crash
- BASEBALL | Springfield's Taylor, Lyles, Lobell sign with colleges
- Livingston Parish’s Class of 2021 scores above state average on ACT, figures show
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Walker's pressure too much for Denham Springs
- BASKETBALL | LIve Oak boys edge Doyle; Albany girls top Springfield in parish tournament
- Man who held UPS driver at gunpoint, led deputies on high-speed chase gets 109 years in prison
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Holden pulls away from Doyle for win in parish tourney
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Holden defeats Doyle in Livingston Parish Tournament | Photo gallery
- GIRLS’ BASKETBALL | Live Oak, Maurepas open up Livingston Parish Tournament | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Walker vs. Live Oak | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Walker vs. Holden | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Walker vs. Live Oak | Photo Gallery
- Denham Springs Kiwanis Club brings back Christmas parade | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Doyle vs. Albany | Photo Gallery
- Hundreds come out as Livingston Parish SADD brings back live nativity scene | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Albany vs. Holden | Photo Gallery
- BOYS’ BASKETBALL | Holden defeats Maurepas in Livingston Parish Tournament | Photo Gallery
Commented
- LPSO: Deputy fatally shoots dog while serving search warrant at Holden home (3)
- SWIMMING | Live Oak's White leads parish swimmers at Division I-II state meets (1)
- Melanie Curtin found guilty of aggravated rape, video voyeurism (1)
- COLLEGE FOOTBALL | Defense helps key Southeastern playoff win over Florida A&M (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
James “Jim” Morgan Sullivan, Jr., died peacefully at the age o…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.