John Raymond Monk

John Raymond Monk, age 55 of Spur, Texas, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on March 5, 2021. He was born on February 14, 1966, in Natchez, Mississippi, to James B and Katherine Monk. Johnny, as he was known to everyone, enjoyed working with the kids during softball/baseball season by being a coach and umpire. He also very muchly loved sports. If it was a sport he watched it and knew everything about it from NASCAR to wrestling to bowling. As everyone knew he was a die hard Saints and LSU fan. It didn’t matter that he lived here in the middle of Dallas Cowboy country!! He was a collector of...everything! But his main thing was if he saw you sad, crying, just down in the dumps... He made sure that you knew he cared and made you smile! He was preceded in death by his parents James B and Katherine Monk, grandparents Nick and Rita DiBouno, Carl and Mary Monk, adopted grandparents Richard and Mary Hagan, numerous uncles and aunts and great-niece Lily Ann Michelli. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Laura Monk; and children, Elizabeth Mauldin, William, Kandis, Kery, Chance, Shawn and Johnathan. He is also survived by one brother James Monk and Lonnie Dodson of Tennessee Ridge, TN; a sister Tracie Monk and Mark Gill of Toledo, OH; his beloved niece Jackie Monk and Matthew Micelli of Walker, LA; three great-nephews Trey Williams, Tobias and Trent Micelli; his nephew Joey McManus; as well as 10 grandchildren. Arrangements are pending at this time with Zapata Funeral Home in Spur, Texas, and donations can be made directly to Zapata Funeral Home in his name in lieu of sending flowers.

