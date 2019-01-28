Jon Eric Koeninger, of Denham Springs, died unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2019, at the age of 47. Jon was born on Oct. 21, 1971, in Moore, Oklahoma. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, being outdoors and spending time with family and his beloved dog, Rosie. Jon is survived by his wife, Aimee Hebert Koeninger; mother, Joni Su Randolph; son, Jackson Koeninger; and stepdaughter, Meghan Elizabeth Rolle. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Private family services will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.

