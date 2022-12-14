Funeral services for Joseph Larken Doughty, 66, of Campti, LA, will be held Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home Chapel, Coushatta, LA. Officiating will be Bro. James Hester. Burial will follow in Springville Cemetery, Coushatta, LA. Visitation will be at Rockett-Nettles Funeral Home from 12:00 – 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Larken was born February 9, 1956, in Ft. Knox, KY, and passed away suddenly at his home in Campti, LA, on December 9, 2022. He accepted Jesus into his heart and was baptized as a young boy in Tickfaw River in Livingston Parish. Larken graduated from Doyle High School, then Southeastern University with a Bachelor’s in Psychology in 1978. He went on to get his Master’s in Clinical Psychology in 1981 from Northwestern State University. Larken began his professional career as a Licensed Professional Counselor in Natchitoches and later in Red River Parish. He was the manager and psychological associate of Red River Mental Health for 32 years. It is impossible to name every committee and association to which he was on and belonged to. He worked with Red River Industries for 40 years and served as president of the board. He was an active member of Riverdale Academy, serving one term as the board president. Being an Eagle Scout himself, he was a scout master with Troop #70 to which Luke was a member. Larken was ordained as a deacon at Campti Baptist Church, serving there and then at Westside Baptist Church. His passions included fishing, hunting and watching LSU and the Saints. His biggest blessings were Luke and Caroline. Larken was able to share his passions with his children. His love of fishing and outdoors was something he enjoyed with Luke, watching him catch and clean fish. He also saw Caroline shoot her first deer and hog. Larken was so proud of them. And then came Justin, his precious grandson. Fridays were “Paw Paw and Justin’s Day”! From early morning until evening, they spent the day on Black Lake. They fed the squirrels and raccoons on his deck. They fished and fed catfish off the end of the pier. Then they would eat peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and watch cartoons until Justin fell asleep in his arms. Larken helped many people in his professional and personal life. As it is not possible to list them all, we know that he will be missed and remembered by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Carter Lee Doughty. Left to cherish his memory include his son, Luke Doughty of Coushatta, LA; daughter, Caroline Doughty of Coushatta, LA; mother, Norma Jean Doughty of Holden, LA, precious grandson, Justin and a number of other relatives and many friends. Pallbearers will be Luke Doughty, Jake Halbmaier, Brandon Hester, Zach Hester, Joseph Adcock, Brandon Adcock, Clayton Hester and Ty Hester.
Most Popular
Articles
- Denham Springs police searching for suspect who kidnapped, raped woman in wooded area
- State Police: Denham Springs woman struck, killed while walking on highway in Clinton
- Livingston Parish school system announces district’s top students, teachers, principals
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Walker pushes past French Settlement to capture seventh straight parish title
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Albany outlasts Walker to win girls parish championship
- Detectives investigating shooting incident, sheriff says
- State Police: Unrestrained Holden man dies in single-vehicle crash
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Ray's basket with 1.7 seconds left lifts Live Oak over Holden
- ‘Biggest parade ever’ | Crowds turn out for Denham Springs Kiwanis Club’s annual Christmas parade
- What to know for the Dec. 10 election
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Denham Springs Kiwanis Club holds annual Christmas Parade | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | French Settlement vs. Denham Springs | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | French Settlement vs. Walker | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Albany vs. Walker | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Albany vs. Springfield | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | French Settlement powers past Holden | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Walker vs. French Settlement | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Albany vs. Walker | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Holden takes on Maurepas | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Live Oak edges Holden | Photo Gallery
- Updated
- 4
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.