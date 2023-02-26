Joseph Montgomery Bennett

Joseph Montgomery Bennett

Joseph Montgomery Bennett was born Feb. 27, 1948, and he passed away 11 days before his birthday on the morning of Feb. 16, 2023, at his home in Walker, Louisiana. Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Hulion Jake Bennett and Lillian Perkins Bennett; siblings Zelma Susie McMullan, William “Bill-Bo” Bennett, Glenn Herrod and Merle Jean Robards. Joe is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Smith and Carolyn Broxson, daughter and son-in-law Ramona and Danny Howze; siblings Melvin Gary Bennett (Tammy), Thelma Elaine Cavalier (Anatole), Vicki Goff (Jerome), Hilda Ruth Herrod and Martha Arnold; grandchildren, Christy and Curtis Bonds, Jason Norris, Richard and Whitney Howze, Arlene Horne (Mark); 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Joe loved his family and that’s all he really wanted to do, was make memories with his loved ones. Joe loved to fish. Joe was a very humble man and had a heart of gold. Pallbearers will be Chris Cavalier, Kaden and Dylan Armstrong, Kaston Collins, Shane Stuart, Richard Howze, Curtis Bonds, Cojack Bennett, and Jason Norris. Service will be Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at Seale’s Funeral Home in the Town of Livingston. Visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and then Brother Keith Payne will start the funeral at 12 p.m. Graveside service following at the Stafford Cemetery on Highway 1026 north of Holden.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.