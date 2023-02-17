Joyce Ann Landry, 71, of Baton Rouge, LA, went to be with the Lord our God on January 8, 2023 at 11:11 p.m. She was born July 18,1951, in Tunica, MS. She’s the daughter of the late Edna and William White of Tunica, MS. She was the baby of the family. She is survived by her brother Doug White of CA; her two daughters Teresa Carter of MI, Jennifer White of Albany, LA; her six grandchildren, Melody and Matthew Budgewater of Baton Rouge, LA, Tristan White, Kalyssa Tilley, Jacob Allen, and Janise Allen of Albany, LA. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty, her brothers George, John, Wesley, and Jimmy White, and her grandson Kayden Allen. A service will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Colyell Baptist Church, 19524 LA-42, Livingston, LA, 70754. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life at 11 a.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- Parade, free concert on the schedule for Krewe of Denham Springs’ Mardi Gras festivities
- Subject dies from 'self-inflicted' gunshot wound after standoff with deputies, sheriff says
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Walker cruises over Denham Springs for third straight district title
- New McDonald’s restaurant holds grand opening
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Eight parish teams make playoffs; Walker, Albany, Springfield, FSHS get first-round byes
- Check out the new business that opened at the end of Hatchell Lane.
- Livingston Parish School Board paid $2.2 million to fraudulent bank accounts, state audit report finds
- Denham Springs man receives 20-year prison sentence for child cruelty, district attorney says
- Groundbreaking ceremony held for broadband expansion in Livingston Parish: ‘This partnership is a step’
- Springfield man used identities of inmates, dead people to steal $95K in pandemic benefits, officials say
Videos
Audio
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Collections
- Groundbreaking ceremony held for broadband expansion in Livingston Parish | Photo Gallery
- Krewe of Denham Springs rolls through city during annual Mardi Gras parade | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Denham Springs at Walker | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Denham Springs at Walker | Photo Gallery
- Hundreds celebrate favorite fandoms during library’s Comic Con event | Photo Gallery
- LPPS Talented Arts Program presents ‘Beauty and the Beast, Jr.’ | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | French Settlement at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- Livingston Economic Development Council honors former mayor | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Doyle at Holden | Photo Gallery
- BOYS SOCCER | Baton Rouge High at Denham Springs High | Photo Gallery
- Updated
- 4
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
Rusty passed away joining family and friends who went before h…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.