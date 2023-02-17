Joyce Ann Landry

Joyce Ann Landry, 71, of Baton Rouge, LA, went to be with the Lord our God on January 8, 2023 at 11:11 p.m. She was born July 18,1951, in Tunica, MS. She’s the daughter of the late Edna and William White of Tunica, MS. She was the baby of the family. She is survived by her brother Doug White of CA; her two daughters Teresa Carter of MI, Jennifer White of Albany, LA; her six grandchildren, Melody and Matthew Budgewater of Baton Rouge, LA, Tristan White, Kalyssa Tilley, Jacob Allen, and Janise Allen of Albany, LA. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Betty, her brothers George, John, Wesley, and Jimmy White, and her grandson Kayden Allen. A service will be held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Colyell Baptist Church, 19524 LA-42, Livingston, LA, 70754. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. and a celebration of life at 11 a.m.

