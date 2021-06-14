Joyce Wilkinson Hoover

Joyce Wilkinson Hoover

Blessed is she who has believed that the Lord would fulfill His promises to her. Luke 1:45. Joyce Wilkinson Hoover, October 11, 1937-June 11, 2021, our beautiful Mother passed peacefully into eternal rest at home surrounded by her children. Mom was a Lifetime Member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW post 7017 in Denham Springs, LA. She was an avid bowler. She loved to dance and travel. She loved her little dog Scamp unconditionally and he loved her. She was the daughter of AJ & Charity Wilkinson of Liberty, MS. She is survived by her children: Michael and wife Marlene, Ron and wife Jeanne, Denise and husband Mark, Celeste and her husband Lance (deceased). She has 12 grandchildren, and numerous great- and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers - Glen Wilkinson, and Don Wilkinson and wife Genny. Her twin sister and best friend, Margie Spillman and husband G.D. (deceased), and baby sister Norma Long and husband Gerald (deceased). She is preceded in death by her Parents. Her husband, Bray Hoover, Brothers, Adrian and Johnny and Sister, Mildred. And her beloved granddaughter, Rebecca. Special Thanks to our Angel Team: Fannie Franklin and daughters – Gwen, Rita & Michelle. Vanessa Thomas & Ciera Edwards. Also, Kith and Kin Caregivers. Hospice Nurses Amy & Julie. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Hospice of Baton Rouge or Livingston Council on Aging. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, Tuesday, June 15, from 12 p.m. until service at 2 p.m., officiated by Bro. David Whitehead. Burial will follow at Amite Baptist Cemetery. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.