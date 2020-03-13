Judy McDonald Leach passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the age of 72. She was a native of Doyle and a resident of Denham Springs. Visitation will be held at First Pentecostal Church in Denham Springs on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 10 a.m. until religious services at 2 p.m. conducted by Pastor W.R. Johnson and Bro. Collin McClendon. Burial will be at Chambers Cemetery in Denham Springs. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Gary Leach; daughters and sons-in-law, Belinda and John Minton, Tina and Johnny Gates and Deborah and Torey Sibley; son, Jonathan Leach; sisters, Daisy Lemoine, Anna Kuhn, and Violet Ellis; brothers, Earl Ray, Bob, and Buster McDonald; grandchildren, John Bailey and Alex Minton, Dale, Jared and Chris Crozier, Courtney Foster, Derrick and Nicholas Welch, Devin and Ashlynn Leach; and 10 great-grandchildren. Judy loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She loved watering her flowers and the scent of a Circle E candle burning in her living room. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her, especially her children. Preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Irene Tate McDonald; five brothers and a sister. Son and grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Sons-in-law will serve as honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/judy-leach. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.

