Juliana Paige Bacot, a loving daughter and sister, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital at the age of 17. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. Rev. Don Hoy will conduct funeral services at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial. She is survived by her loving parents, Glen Bacot, Jr. and Stephanie Bacot; brother, Stephen Glen Bacot; aunts and uncle, Scott and Angela White, Glenda Watts, Ted Bacot; and cousins, Christina White, Samuel Louis White, and Dylan Watts. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Stephen and Gail Blouin, Glen and Sarah Bacot; uncle, Randall Watts; great-aunt, Sue Bacot; great-grandparents, Sam and Louis Bacot; and cousin, Elizabeth Watts. She loved to be around people. She had a big heart and an infectious smile that would light up a room. She loved butterflies and vacations; she truly was an angel on earth and you were a better person for knowing her. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

