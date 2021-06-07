Juliet Gaynel Way McBride

Juliet Gaynel Way McBride

Juliet Gaynel Way McBride (“Honey” to her grandchildren) entered into eternal life on June 2, 2021. Julie was born on October 6, 1940, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She attended St. Anthony High School and Louisiana State University. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a self-described “chronically cheerful” person and loved spending time with her dear friends and knitting beautiful afghans, sweaters, socks, and scarfs for everyone she loved. Julie is survived by her loving children, Cindy Brown, Liese Moore (David), Richard “Rich” Boeker, Jr. (Shannon), Stephen Boeker, who cared for her for many years, David Boeker, who cared for her in the last three years, and her sister Sherrilyn (Bill). Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Way and Ruth Stockwell Macon and her granddaughter, Kelly Jean Moore. Special thanks and gratitude to the kind care and love we received from Natalie at the Carpenter House. Julie will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, June 11th, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church (865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs) at 12 p.m. Her good friend, Fr. Clifton Hill, will be presiding. Interment will follow Mass at Evergreen Memorial Park, Seale Funeral Home (1720 S. Range Avenue, Denham Springs).

