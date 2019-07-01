Karen Correll Lee, 64, joined her Lord and Savior Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home in Denham Springs, LA, surrounded by her family. Karen had an amazing love for Jesus and would take any opportunity to share his love. There will be many familiar faces in Heaven because of her witness of Christ. Karen was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all those who were touched by her life. Visitation will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church, Watson, on Wednesday, July 3, from 9 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m., officiated by Dr. Mark Crosby. Burial will follow on the grounds of Live Oak UMC Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Rodney Lee; daughters and sons-in-law, Deanna and Darren Boe, Wendy and Thomas Griffis, and Jennifer and Daniel Honore; grandchildren, Madelyn, Mason, Hayden, Lincoln, Baylor, Aiden, Kendon, and Alex; sisters, Bonnie Kay, Donnie, and Paulette; and her lifelong best friend whom she loved as a sister, Cherri Ockman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Yvonne Correll; her mother-in-law or “bonus mother” Barnell Lee; sister, Gaye Lynn Scavona; and her two angel babies that she will meet for the first time in the presence of her Lord. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
