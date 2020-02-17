Karen Street Woolsey, 63, was born on Nov. 25, 1956, and passed on Feb. 16, 2020. Memorial services will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. She is survived by her son, Josh Terrell; grandson, Ethan Terrell; parents, Cline and Bobbie Street; sisters, Elizabeth “Doodle” Griffin and husband Mark, Brenda Gomez and husband Wendell; brother, Alvin Street and wife Amelia; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, E.L. and Martha Martin; paternal grandparents, Jim and Addie Street; and husband, Kenny Woolsey. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.